Letter to the Editor

I want to thank John & Maxine Cook and their daughter Joyce for the 60+ years of providing Memphis and surrounding counties great products and service.

Even though I live in Texas I have three reasons why I have a strong affection for Cook’s Men’s Store. First off, the Cooks purchased the store from W. O. Slavin, an ancestor from my mother’s (Betty West Pryor) side of the family. And the Cooks chose a store location on the Memphis square which I believe was once owned by my grandfather Sy West and his Rexall Drug Store in the 1930’s. But I remember Cooks best for the annual trips my grandparents, Carl & Carrie Pryor of Gorin, brought my bother Dick and I every summer to buy clothes to wear while we worked in their farm fields.

I wish the entire Cook family all the best and thank you for the wonderful memories.

Tom Pryor

Denton, TX