Dixie Lee Drummond Obituary

Dixie Lee Drummond, 84, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Dixie was born on March 3, 1938, in Twin Falls, Idaho the daughter of Earl Roy and Dorothy Pearl Goldsberry Hunt.

She graduated from the Scotland County High School in the Class of 1956. She worked on the family farm and had her own flock of sheep and chickens, worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Scotland County Hospital, the Scotland County Care Center, and later in Central Sterile and housekeeping at the hospital. Dixie also worked in the Scotland County Elementary School kitchen, and in Central Sterile at Campbell County Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming, and was part owner at the Memphis Locker in Memphis, Missouri.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, the Brock Saddle Club, Calico Clickers Square Dancing Club, and the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, watching Westerns, (especially) John Wayne, piddling in her yard and drinking coffee with friends.

On August 19, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, Dixie married Darrell Eugene Drummond.

Her and her twin sister performed many tap-dancing performances in the area as well as teaching lessons. Her husband and her belonged to a square-dancing group all the while farming and raising their 3 boys. Darrell and Dixie moved to Gillette, Wyoming in the early 80’s. They returned to Memphis in 1995 and co-owned and helped run the Memphis Locker with their son and his family.

Dixie is survived by three sons, Brad and his wife Dana Drummond of Glenwood, Missouri, Darren and his wife Trudy Drummond of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Mark and his wife Michele of Lancaster, Missouri; seven granddaughter’s, Elizabeth (Roman) Schooley of Bloomfield, Iowa, Heather (Matt) Smith of Warrensburg, Missouri, Erika (Dusty) Stewart of Ottumwa, Iowa, Brandi (Brett) Turnbough of Jefferson City, Missouri, Margaret (Randall) Owens of Gillette, Wyoming, Jacqui (Travis) Onken of Memphis, Missouri and Lexi (Jacob) Howard of Memphis, Missouri; seventeen great-grandchildren; Hannah, Haven, and Houstin Schooley; Lylah, Easton and Avram Smith; Addison and Aulton Stewart; Cole Drummond and Elijah Turnbough; Avery and Kyler Owens; Eva and Elsa Onken; Asher, Cayde, and Tatum Howard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Drummond in 1995; a twin sister, Donna Houghton; nephew, Todd Biggs; a niece, Kellie Armijo; and a great nephew, Peter Lucas Sagerty.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 2:00 pm. With the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Northeast of Memphis, Missouri.

Casket Bearers will be Roman Schooley, Travis Onken, Cole Drummond, Mike Slaughter, Terry Royer, and David Robinson. Honorary Bearers will be Matt Smith, Dusty Stewart, Brett Turnbough, Randall Owens, Jacob Howard and Mark Armijo.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Dixie Drummond may be left to the Lawn Ridge Cemetery or the Schuyler County Nursing Home. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.