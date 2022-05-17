Darlene L. Brookhart Obituary

Darlene L. Brookhart Johansmeier, 81, of Burlington, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, Iowa surrounded by her family.

Born May 19, 1940 in Ottumwa, Iowa she was the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy (Bechtel) Warren. She attended school in Memphis, Missouri.

She married Dennis O. Brookhart in 1958 and to that union four children were born. They later divorced. She then married Billy Johansmeier on October 28, 1983 in Burlington, Iowa.

Darlene worked for many years in dietary for the Burlington Community School System until her retirement.

Family was priority to Darlene and her time spent with them was of utmost importance. Known by some of her grandchildren as “Grandma Cookie” and “Choo Choo Grandma”, she cherished her time with her grandchildren. She loved her fur babies! She was an amazing cook, cooking everything from scratch and enjoyed going to yard sales, listening to “good ole’ country music played by her son-in-law Scott.

Darlene loved everyone and would do anything she could to help when needed.

She is survived by her husband Billy Johansmeier of Donnellson, IA; six children; Teresa Brookhart Gartner (Chuck) of Auburn, WA, Libby Brookhart Goben (Scott) Kahoka, MO, Billy Brookhart (Shannon) of Maple Valley, WA, Dennis W. Brookhart of Burlington, IA. Dana Johansmeier Dubyak (Jerry) of Murfreesboro, TN and Jay Johansmeier (Debbie) of St. Charles, IL; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Wheeler of Memphis, MO and Marilyn Warren of Burlington, IA; one brother Clifford Warren of Burlington, IA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ray Johansmeier (Kristy) of Naples, Italy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Carolyn Wellborn and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Elmer and Ella Johansmeier.

The funeral service for Mrs. Johansmeier will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19th at Lunning Chapel, Burlington, IA. Interment will be held in Wapello Cemetery, Wapello, IA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19th at Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com