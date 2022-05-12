Glass Recycling Program Celebrates 200 Ton Milestone

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In recognition of the collection of over 200 tons of glass, the City of Kirksville, Ripple Glass, and the Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District (NEMOSWMD) came together this Earth Day at the Public Works Complex to celebrate the success of the City’s glass recycling program! Pictured above, from left, are Mayor Pro Tem John Gardner, Mayor Zac Burden, Ripple Glass Regional Program Manager Franklin Rosario, and NEMOSWMD Region C Planner Marla Greiner.

In 2015, the City was awarded a Region C NEMOSWMD Grant to establish a glass recycling program. The City negotiated the trash contract to include curbside collection, and partnered with Ripple Glass, LLC of Kansas City to recycle the glass. The grant funding was used to construct a bunker at the Public Works Complex to store the glass from the City’s trash hauler, and a second grant through the NEMOSWMD and Ripple Glass was utilized to assist with the initial design and purchase of glass recycling totes. A community drop off site was established at Community Opportunities, and Truman State University created campus collection through their Sustainability Office. Glass collection began on December 5, 2016, and after five years, has resulted in the collection of over 200 tons of glass!

To sign up for curbside collection, visit the Finance Department at City Hall, 201 S. Franklin St., and purchase an approved tote for a one-time fee of $4.00 (this price includes tax). The monthly curbside service is free, and you may set your tote of glass bottles and jars at the curb the first Monday of each month.

This project was partially funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources through the Region “C” Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District. For more information, contact Administration at 660.627.1225.