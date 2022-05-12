Department of Agriculture Announces Funding for School Ag Departments

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team – a Revolutionary Opportunity (MAESTRO) grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy. The MAESTRO grant was created to help small farming operations across Missouri reduce energy use. Funding will be used to assist K-12 school districts with agriculture programs. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 1, 2022. The Department will grant awards up to a maximum of $10,000 per approved school.

“Becoming more energy efficient is a priority for the Missouri agriculture industry,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The MAESTRO grant provides a great opportunity for agriculture students to learn the importance of energy efficiency and implement change in their schools and communities.”

The grant provides funding to address particular energy-related issues in school shops and greenhouses and on school farms. The goal of the grant is to ensure valuable energy-efficient upgrades are being made in Missouri K-12 school districts. Students, and their instructors, can use funding to create a work plan that addresses energy-related issues, then execute the work plan under an instructor’s supervision. Funds may be used to pay subject matter experts to conduct energy audits or train students, purchase supplies, or pay for labor required to carry out the work plan.

Cash or in-kind matching contributions are not required.

Allowable expenses include, but are not limited to, the following:

Equipment, supplies and materials needed to increase energy efficiency in school agriculture shops, greenhouses or other agriculture facilities

Training and educational workshops

Contracting an organization to educate, train and assist students in conducting energy audits

Materials needed to conduct energy audit

Insulation (including labor needed to install insulation) in agriculture facilities

Rehabilitating an aging greenhouse to be more energy efficient

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) updates to agriculture facilities

Upgrading lighting in agriculture facilities to be more energy efficient

Costs such as current agriculture facility expansion, new construction, staff or faculty wage supplementation and student payment are not allowed.

Proposals for the grant funding must be submitted to the Department by Sept. 1, 2022 at 3 p.m.

The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.