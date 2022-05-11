Veda “Darlene” Steeples Obituary

Veda “Darlene” Steeples, 81, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Darlene was born on September 28, 1940, in Baring, Missouri, the daughter of Emerald Glenn and Rebecca Ann Aldridge Garrison.

She graduated from the Granger High School, of Granger, Missouri, in the Class of 1958.

On February 14, 1959, in Granger, Missouri, Darlene married Audrie Wayne Steeples, and to this union six children were born.

Darlene began her career at the Scotland County Care Center and the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. She continued working as a CNA until her health failed and she retired in 1991. She was a member of the Granger United Methodist Church in Granger, Missouri; enjoyed quilting, canning, working with flowers, decorating cakes, and baking pies for church dinners.

Darlene is survived by children, Stephanie Lea Duncan of Downing, Missouri, Marion Wayne Steeples of Lancaster, Missouri, Anita Jo Cline of Memphis, Missouri, and Angela Deann and Charlie Durbin of Glenwood, Missouri; a brother, Harold Garrison of Wyaconda, Missouri; a sister, Enid Brookhart of Canton, Missouri; grandchildren, Mekenzie Steeples and companion Tim Behr, Jason and Becky Shelton, Kaylene and John Campbell, Darick and Shelbi Cline, and Rebecca Cline and her companion, Leif Burnsworth; step-grandchild, Tasha and Beau Liles; ten great-grandchildren; four step-great- grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by two children, Michael and Lynne Steeples, and Crystal and David Craig Smith; her parents; and three sisters, Glenna Ann Garrison, Goldie and Bill Purvis, and Irene and Gary Hyde.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will also be Monday, with the family receiving friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Granger Cemetery in Granger, Missouri.

Pastor Richard Lourcey will officiate and Casket Bearers will be Stuart Palmer, David Palmer, Bobby Cochenour, Sean Waibel, Leon Buford, and Aaron Campbell.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Darlene Steeples may be left to the Granger United Methodist Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri.