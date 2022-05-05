USDA Census Happening Soon

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The 2022 Census of Agriculture is about people. Every survey response is essential. Ag census data inform policy, research, assistance programs, ag education, community development and countess more decisions that ultimately affect you, your farm, and neighbors.

From cattle ranchers to greenhouse owners, backyard growers, urban farmers and row crop producers with thousands of acres, every ag producer needs to be represented in the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

USDA counts agriculture because agriculture counts. The ag census is a producer’s voice, future, and opportunity.

Conducted once every five years, the ag census gathers updated farm data to help producers nationwide. It is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches.

Even small plots of land – whether rural or urban – count if $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the census year. The Census of Agriculture tells the story of American agriculture over time.

Key Dates:

• June 30, 2022 – Sign up for those who do not already receive NASS surveys and censuses

• November 2022 – ag census mails out and data collection begins

• February 6, 2023 – response deadline

• 2024 (TBD) – data release