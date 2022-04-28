Road to Close for Culvert Replacements on Routes in Adair County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Adair County. See below for locations and additional information

Adair County Route BB- April 25, the road will be closed at Route FF to Missouri Route 149 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Adair County Route Y- April 26-29, the road will be closed at Route BB to Missouri Route 11 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.