Road to Close for Culvert Replacements on Routes in Adair County
HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Adair County. See below for locations and additional information
Adair County Route BB- April 25, the road will be closed at Route FF to Missouri Route 149 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Adair County Route Y- April 26-29, the road will be closed at Route BB to Missouri Route 11 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.