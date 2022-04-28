MACA Announces 2022 Young Leader Scholarship Program Recipients

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

St. Louis, MO – The Mid America CropLife Association (MACA) Board of Directors selected twelve college students to participate in the MACA Young Leader Scholarship Program (YLSP).

This is the tenth year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities. Recipients receive financial compensation, additional training for finding a job plus the opportunity to network with MACA members. MACA members benefit by developing a talent pool of future industry leaders and through the heightened awareness of MACA within the participating universities.

The recipients’ educational focus is agriculture, and all are enrolled at one of the land-grant universities in the MACA region. They have secured a summer internship (2022) related to agriculture, preferably within the crop protection industry. Additionally, the selected recipients will attend the MACA Annual Meeting September 6-8, 2022 and speak about their internship experience and participate in the meeting with MACA members.

The University of Missouri recipient is Luke Triplett from Rutledge, Missouri. He is majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology with a minor in Plant Science and Agribusiness. He hopes to graduate in May 2023. Luke’s internship will be with WinField United.

After completing their summer internships, the scholarship recipients receive a $2,000 scholarship to assist with their tuition expenses.