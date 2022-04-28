Helen Jean “Jeanie” Sharp Obituary

Helen Jean “Jeanie” Sharp, age 87 of Edina, MO, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at her residence in Edina, MO. She was born in Bloomfield, IA on May 16, 1934, the daughter of Oval A. “Pete” and Alta Mae Hufford Bourn. She was united in marriage to Stanley William Sharp on November 29, 1952, at Mountain Home, AR.

Surviving is one son David W. Sharp of Edina, MO, cousins Mary Jo (Gene) Kennedy of Franklin Park, IL, Crystal (Glen) Forbes of Elmhurst, IL and Bobby (Amy) Anderson of Quincy, IL. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Benjamin Wayne “Pete” Bourn and his wife Pat McAnulty Bourn.

Jeanie graduated from Memphis, MO High School. Jeanie assisted her husband at Sharp’s Barber shop in Edina, MO for over 60 years. She loved sewing and made many of her own clothes. She was a professional dog breeder. She was a member of the Knox County Republican Women’s Club and an Election Judge. Jeanie was a member of the Methodist faith.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Linville Cemetery in Edina, MO. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. till service time at 3 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Graig Connell will officiate the services.

Casket bearers will be John Dabney, David Davidson, David Brown, Wes Roper, Ronnie McCauley and Kent Hagerla. Honorary bearers will be Debbie Delaney, Tracy Joyce, Peggy Collinge, Debbie Peters, Debbie Dooley, Mary Liz Fick, Echo Menges and Emily Rumble.

Memorials are suggested to the Linville Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.