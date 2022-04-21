Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW Post 4958 honored 42 Veteran Members at Award Ceremony

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

VFW Post 4958 honored 42 Veteran Members who are 70 – 76 years old. This award recognition ceremony was held at the VFW Post on Thursday March 17, 2022.

Pictured L to R: Leon Trueblood, Jim Brewer, Donnie Middleton, Kenny Monroe, Joe Paul, Floyd Baker, Leon Buford, Lloyd Erickson, Mike Drummond, Thomas Owings, Leland Hyde, Larry Gieseke, Jerry Duncan, Patrick McGillan, Chuck Ward, Mike Stephenson, Terry Crook, Fred Martin, Lanny Shelton.

Not pictured for Award Ceremony: Mike Jackson, Junior Krouse, Billy Shelton, Frederick Clapp, Ricky Fowler, Richard Alexander, Robert Henselman, Larry Simerl, Ronald Westhoff, Buddy Wilson, Gary Aldridge, Tom Bunch, Larry Dixon, Ivan Kaden, Harlan Kraus, Gerald Mc Daniel, Lester Clark, Scott McGee, David Cochran, Charles Houlihan, Cecil Parsons, David Robbins, and Jeffrey Dyer.