Thelma Gaffney Celebrates 102nd Birthday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thelma Gaffney celebrated her 102nd birthday with her family on Saturday, April 9. Her four children, Karen, Sue, Alan and Philip hosted the party at the Clark County Nursing Home where she lives.

Due to COVID, family celebrations were unable to be held for her 100th and 101st birthdays. This year, she welcomed 25 family members to her party.

Those attending were: Mertice Meinhardt, Joyce Meinhardt, Rovene Meinhardt and RaeJean Martin of Kahoka: Joy and Jerry Hays of Luray; Norma and James Zeitler and Fred Zeitler of Douds Iowa; Karen and Russell Grubb of Hannibal; Sue and Jim Eager of St. Louis; Alan Gaffney, Philip and Sandra Gaffney and Ryan Gaffney of Milton, Iowa; Amanda and Andy Williams, Elora and Katelyn of Bloomfield, Iowa; Becky Rafferty, Molly and Maggie of Swisher, Iowa and Kristen Gaffney of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Additional birthday wishes were sent by other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives from a distance. Greetings arrived from Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, Colorado, and Missouri.

Thelma’s many friends and neighbors also sent cards to wish her a Happy 102nd Birthday.