Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The Scotland County R-1 Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, April 12, 2012, at 6:30 pm. Following the election of new officers, the board tirmed ots attention to consideration of a proposal to refinances the district’s debt load from the 2007 campus renovations. The board voted 7-0 to pass a resolution to allow the Board President, Board Secretary, Superintendent, and the President of L.J. Hart Company to seek refinancing of the 2007A certificates in the amount of $1,000,000 at an interest rate of no more than 2.75% per annum. The resolution in its entirety may be viewed in the Central Office during regular business hours. The refinancing will save the district approximately $94,000 over the term of the payoff. The certificates were taken out originally in April 2007,, to finance the heating, coooling, and lighting projects in both buildings. The final refinancing will require approval of the board.

15 Years Ago

Two longtime officers of the Scotland County Fair Board were replaced at the group’s April 11 meeting as the organization installed a new slate of officers.

Treasurer Tammie Dale had previously announced her resignation from the baord. President Phil Aylward also announced he would not seek re-election to the post.

The board elected Tom Pieper as the new fair board president. Daviod Jackson was named vice-president with Dana Hauk continuing to serve as secretary. Fair board members are Phil Aylward, Ryan Clark, Phil Eggleston, Stanley Carter, and Scott Aylward. Anyone interested in joining the fairboard may contact any of these members or officers.

35 Years Ago

Former Memphis resident, Terry Rush, is the author of a new book, “The Holy Spirit Make No Earthly Sense,” is his third publication. Both previous books have sold out.

60 Years Ago

The B& P.W. Club met at the Memphis Public Library, April 12. Miss Irene Baker, Health and Safety chairman, presented the program.

Earl Kapfer of the Greensburg community, while working in the field last Wednesday saw an unusual object in the field. On investigation, he found it was a radiosonic weather instrument.

70 Years Ago

The old adage of no good weather until after Easter seemed to have proven itself this year. Easter Sunday, 1952, was about as bad a day as one could imagine. Rain, sleet, snow, and cold. But even this inclement weather did not dampen the spirit of Easter. Every Easter service scheduled at the Memphis churches from sunrise until the evening service was largely attended.

The board of education of the Memphis school district was re-organized Thursday night of last week following the school election, Tuesday April 1. The same officers were re-elected: R.M. Craig, President and A.L. Luther, vice-president. The secretary and treasurer are not elected until later.

Craig Roberts who has been the telegraph operator at the C.B & Q. Railroad station here since June 1946 left Monday morning for Unionville to assume duties there as agent.

In the Sunday St. Louis newspapers was a list of prospective attorney who passed the bar examination in February. Among this list was Wm. D. Orcutt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry D. Orcutt, and grandson of attorney J.E. Luther of Memphis.

80 Years Ago

An interesting part of the 4-H council meeting held Saturday afternoon which was attended by 41 4-H leaders, was the report of the Awards for Victory projects. The council president, Mrs. Claude Clark; vice-president Mrs. Troy Smith; Secretary, Mrs. Paul Cone; Walter Miller of the Granger 4-H club; Oscar Reed of the Conyers 4-H club; Mrs. Virgil Bertram from Hicks 4-H club and Mrs. Lee Hardman of the Prairie View club are the members of the Award Committee.

Philip Barr, who was born in Memphis on June 15, 1863, died at Storm Lake, IA, where he had lived for many years last Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 pm.

Joe R. Bertram, advertising manager of the Memphis Reveille will discontinue his services with that office Saturday night. Joe has received his notice to report for induction into the army.

100 Years Ago

Rev. Edward J. Smith, better known as “Uncle” Ned Smith, pioneer Christian minister, died at his home in Memphis on Easter Sunday morning, April 16 at 12:30 o’clock. He was 90 years of age the day before his death, Saturday, April 15. Funeral services were conducted at the Memphis Christian Church on Tuesday afternoon by Dr. P.D. Holloway of Gorin. Interment was in the Buskirk cemetery in the Salem community, where he resided and preached for many years.

Miss Opal Jenkins and Miss Verlee Moffett fainted while working in the labortory in the Memphis high school, being overcome by gas and it took Dr. W.S. Petty two hours to bring Miss Moffett back to consciousness while Miss Jenkins regained consciousness in about an hour.