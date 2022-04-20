Eldon Edward Vinzant Obituary

Eldon Edward Vinzant, Jr., 77 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Ed was born November 3, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Eldon Edward “Buck” and Helen (Baker) Vinzant. In 1962, he married Carol Griffin, and three children were born to this union. He later married Karen (Newman) Vinzant in 1999, gaining two more children.

Ed is survived by: His wife Karen Vinzant of the home; four children, Helen Renee Vinzant of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Mickey Shane Vinzant and wife Esther Jean of Pattonsburg, Missouri, Gina Louise Cooper and husband Bevin Franklin of Centralia, Missouri, and Laura Halladay of Iowa; 11 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; Sisters, Donna Newson of Iowa, Sandra Heaston of Ohio, and Marilyn Sue Burns of Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and three brother-in-laws, David Newman of Memphis, Missouri, Richard Newman of Kirksville, and Robert Newman and wife Angela of Memphis, Missouri.

Ed was preceded in death by: His parents; a son, Clint Edward Vinzant, Jr.; a brother, John Vinzant; and a granddaughter, Faith Vinzant.

Ed grew up in rural Nodaway County, joining the United States Navy at 17 years old in 1961, serving until 1965. He was proud of his service and was a current member of the American Legion Post #365. After the Navy, Ed worked for Local 101 as a heavy equipment operator. In 1967 he started working for Ford Motor Company as a booth cleaner and UAW Union Representative until retiring in 1997. After retiring, they bought a farm in rural Green Castle, later moving to Green City in 2012. Ed Was a member of the Masonic Nodaway Lodge #470 in Maryville, he was also a devout member of the Green City United Methodist Church.

Ed enjoyed hunting and taking his grandkids hunting with him, he also liked watching Cardinals Baseball and Chiefs Football. Ed loved his dogs, Fancy and Maggie. He had the most infectious laugh and loved his time with his family.

A visitation for Ed will be held 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 16, 2022 with a Masonic service following, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM also at the funeral home, with Military Rites following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Green City United Methodist Church.