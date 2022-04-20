David Dean Bolick Obituary

David Dean Bolick, 89, of Melbourne, FL and Lake Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Memphis and Wyaconda, died March 23, 2022, in West Melbourne.

He was born the son of David Henry and Hazel LaFern (Parker) Bolick Dean on June 1, 1932, near Bloomfield.

Dean was raised in Drakesville and graduated from Davis County High School in 1950. He attended Kirksville State Teacher’s College (now Truman State University) as well as the University of Iowa, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business.

He married the former Elizabeth Ann Morgan after graduation and enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Huntsville, AL, until he was honorably discharged in 1957. He spent his career as the owner and operator of Morgan Fertilizer. It had its beginning in 1957 when Morgan Oil began selling anhydrous ammonia to farmers. Over the next 48 years Morgan Fertilizer grew to include manufacturing and retail locations in Wyaconda, Memphis, Downing, Williamstown, and Edina as well as Bolick Terminal in Canton, Missouri which supplied liquid Nitrogen to other dealers.

One of his professional highlights was redesigning the Wyaconda plant to meet new EPA standards which resulted in Morgan Fertilizer winning a 1998 State Environmental Respect Award for outstanding environment stewardship among agricultural retailers across the nation.

Dean was on the MO-AG Board for 4 decades and Treasurer for 10 years; honored with Bronze Volunteer Excellence Award in 1991 for his years of service with the National Fertilizer Solution Association; Board of Directors and Secretary of Agricultural Ammonia Institute; and charter member and Board of Directors for the National AgriChemical Retailers Association (NARA). Dean was featured in, and was a contributor to, several trade magazines, and always willing to help and share his knowledge with others. Dean was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Memphis Lodge #16 A.F.& A.M. and the Grand Lodge of Missouri, a member of Memphis United Methodist Church, and served on the Scotland County Care Center board.

When Dean wasn’t working, he enjoyed flying his Cessna airplane, traveling, and spending time with he and Janet’s many friends. His favorite pastime was playing golf. An avid reader, he taught himself to golf from reading a book. He then spent the remainder of his life, until three years ago, perfecting his game. He had many great golfing buddies in Memphis, Kirksville, the Ozarks, and Florida. He and his wife, Janet, equally shared their love of golf and played in many couple leagues and played at approximately 60 courses across the United States and other countries. Dean was able to boast of three hole-in-ones.

Dean’s full life continued well into his 80’s. His 80th birthday and on were celebrated with high impact adventures like sky diving, para sailing, ropes course and zip lining. He especially treasured his trips with the family and road trips with his daughters Carolyn and Barbie to the Pacific Northwest and a bucket list trip to the Ryder Cup in Paris, France.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Bolick; daughter, Sandra Bolick; and twin sons, Michael and Stephen Bolick.

He is survived by his wife, Janet McDaniel Bolick, of the home; daughters: Carolyn Paris of Gig Harbor, WA and Barbara (Mark) Hewitt of Shawnee, KS; step-daughter, Carol Burns of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren: Morgan (Adam) Sachs of Gig Harbor, WA, Tucker (Rachel) Hewitt of Kansas City, MO, Elizabeth (Michael) Walker of Fayetteville, NC, Brock (Madison) Hewitt of Kansas City, MO, Nathan Burns of Melbourne, FL, Skyler (Ashley) Burns of Palm Bay, FL; great-grandchildren: Oliver Sachs of Gig Harbor, WA and Annaliese Hewitt of Kansas City, MO.

Masonic rites will be conducted by the Memphis Masonic Lodge #16 A.F. & A.M. at 9:30 a.m., Saturday April 30 at the Memphis United Methodist Chruch. A visitation will follow at 10:00 a.m., concluding with the memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. Mary Lou Toft, pastor of the Memphis United Methodist Church, will officiate.

A graveside service will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bloomfield, IA at 2:00 PM.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County School Foundation and the Wyaconda Community Fire Dept and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bolick family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.