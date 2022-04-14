Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the March 2012 National Overview report on April 10, confirming that March was more than just a month of scattered warmth – it shattered records across the U.S., becoming the only month ever recorded, except for January 2006, that had surpassed its record by such a large margin.

According to NOAA, the average temperature across the U.S. was 8.6 degrees above the 20th century average.

However, the report did not just reveal that certain parts of the US had unreasonable warmth; no region was exempt from the weather anomalies.

Every state in the nation experienced at least one record warm day daily temperature in March, totally 15, 272 warm temperature records broken.

15 Years Ago

Better late than never – especially if it means $140,000 more in non-primary entitlement (NPE) federal funding. Plans for major improvements at the Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport west of Memphis have been delayed several months as the city of Memphis agreed to await the 2007 grant cycle. The move will help fund additional work on the plan that was set to break ground this summer.

The council was in agreement that delaying the project a few months seemed to be the wise choice, instead of having to close the airport down again next year to implement the second stage of the proposal at that time.

35 Years Ago

The annual Pancake Days will be held in Memphis, Saturday April 18. Pancakes, sausage, and coffee will be served at the Memphis Fire Station, beginning at 7 am and will serve until 1 pm. Come to Memphis and enjoy the pancakes and sausage, sponsored by the Memphis Merchants Association.

45 Years Ago

Performing a scene under new high school stage lights donated by hte Community Players are Sally Harris, Trent Eggleston, Donna Howard, Carolyn Bolick, Bob Bradley, and Terrie Ransford.

Capacity crowds attended the two performances of the high school production of “Meanwhile Back on the Couch” by Jack Sharkey. Responses concerning the performance were highly commendable. Several praised the students’ excellent portrayls of characters in the three-act comedy.

75 Years Ago

Considerable damage was done in this community last Friday night and Saturday by the high wind storm. Some old buildings were damaged and shingles were blown from many roofs. Dead trees and dead limbs on tree streets in Memphis Sunday morning.

100 Years Ago

W.B. McLane was working on a small radio receiving set for receiving messages from a short distance and if the small one works, he expected to make another that would receive from sending stations as far as Chicago and New York. He was making the set at spare time in his store from material he had as the set was being made according to government specifcations.

The new engines for the light plant arrived Monday at noon and the car on which they were received, was switched to the railroad residing near the plant to be unloaded and set up as soon as the man from the company arrived to the the work.