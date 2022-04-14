Commission Awards Contracts for Northeast District Projects Nearly $6.5 million in Highway Projects Awarded

HANNIBAL – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on April 6. Awarded contracts include intersection improvements, a culvert replacement, and bridge improvements.

Contracts include the following:

A $4,117,988 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for intersection improvements, including the construction of a roundabout, at the junction of U.S. Route 54 / Missouri Route 19/Route J in Audrain County, commonly known as Basinger Corner.

A $822,543 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for grading, pavement and culvert replacement on Route U in Monroe County, just west of Florida.

A $1,032,191 contract was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC, for a bridge replacement over north fork of North Fabius River, west of Route JJ near Hitt, on Route B in Scotland County.

A $267,903 contract was awarded to Thomas Industrial Coatings, Inc., for bridge painting in Warren County on Route F over I-70 and Wildcat Drive over I-70.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction. These projects and more detailed information can also be viewed online under the Northeast District construction guide.

For more information, please contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).