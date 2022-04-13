Scotland County Track Teams Compete in Clark County Relays
By: Corey Stott
KAHOKA, Mo.- 4/5/22- The Scotland County Varsity track teams traveled to Kahoka last Tuesday to compete in the Clark County Relays. Results were as follows:
Girls: 100m Dash: Kwyn Hamlin- 7th, Jewley Kraus- 12th; 200m Dash: Katelynn Penn- 12th; 400m Dash: Shantel Small- 6th; 100m Hurdles: Katelynn Penn- 16th; 300m Hurdles: Paige Bishop- 11th, Shantel Small-13th; 4x100m Relay: 3rd; 4x200m Relay: 5th; High Jump: Paige Bishop- 1st, Kara Mallett- 5th; Long Jump: Emma Anders- 17th, Caelin Robinson- 20th; Triple Jump: Kwyn Hamlin- 13th; Discus: Tresa Huber- 13th, Veronica Lucas- 19th; Javelin: Veronica Lucas- 17th.
Boys: 100m Dash: Jadin Fuller- 15th, Carson Miller- 16th; 400m Dash: Jadin Fuller- 13th; 1600m Run: Quinton Shaffer- 4th; 300m Hurdles: Hayden Long- 3rd; Long Jump: Jadin Fuller- 12th; Triple Jump: Hayden Long- 4th, Carson Miller- 11th; Discus: Hayden Long- 4th, Merit Miller- 26th; Javelin: Hayden Long- 1st; Eli Kigar- 13th; Shot Put: Alex Long- 2nd, Eli Kigar- 9th.
Girls team results: Monroe City- 1st, Kirksville- 2nd, Highland- 3rd, Green City- 4th, South Shelby- 5th, Palmyra- 6th, Scotland County- 7th, Clark County- 8th, Brookfield- 9th, Keokuk- 10th, Marion County- 11th.
Boys team results: Palmyra- 1st, Clark County- 2nd, Monroe City- 3rd, South Shelby- 4th, Highland- 5th, Marion County- T-6th, Kirksville- T-6th, Green City- 8th, Brookfield- 9th, Scotland County- 10th, Keokuk- 11th