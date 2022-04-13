Janice S. Simler Barnes Obituary

Janice S. (Simler) Barnes, 80, Harrisburg, PA, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Columbia Cottages, Palmyra, PA.

Born August 15, 1941 in Novinger, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Shirley (Cauby) Simler and was a graduate of Kirksville University, Missouri.

She was the wife of Steven M. Barnes, whom she married on August 14, 1966.

Janice was a retired English teacher from several schools where she was involved in drama club and directed the school musicals. She also used her teaching skills tutoring English as a second language to students at Penn State Harrisburg.

A 45 year member of Paxton Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg, she was a valuable asset to that congregation. From setting up receptions, ushering, and caring for the gardening to teaching Sunday School and serving as an Elder, Janice cherished taking care of her church and her beloved church family.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, walking, being outdoors, Elvis Presley, and watching the Hallmark Channel and was a season ticket holder to the Hershey Theatre and the Harrisburg Symphony Pops Series.

She was a member of the Astro Chapter, OES for over 55 years; the Lenker Manor Women’s Club, the Penn State Faculty Wives Club, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and was a former Girl Scout Leader.

As a devoted mother, Janice was wholeheartedly involved in all her daughters’ activities in school.

Her daughters will fondly remember her teaching them what was important in life: time management, work ethic and to always finish what you start. Mostly, she taught them the importance of spreading kindness: through giving compliments or a sweet note or small bouquet of flowers.

Surviving is her loving husband, Steven M. Barnes; her 3 daughters: Julie B. Kozora (and her husband, Steven), Prospect, PA, Stephanie B. Roland (and her husband, Kevin), Mechanicsburg; and Angela D. Barnes, Los Angeles; one brother: Murl Simler, St. Louis, Missouri; and 4 grandchildren: Jacob Kozora, Sarah Roland, Sydney Kozora, and Kylie Roland.

Services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her church, 3500 Sharon Street, Harrisburg, 17111, with the Rev. John Schmidt officiating. Viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am at the church. Burial will be in Paxton Churchyard.

Contributions in her memory may be made to her church’s Memorial Fund.

Kimmel Funeral Home, Harrisburg, is handling arrangements.