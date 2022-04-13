DeWayne Dabney Obituary

DeWayne Dabney, 81, passed away at his home in Kaufman, Texas on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The son of Pete and Jeanetta (LuBean) Dabney, he was born October 5, 1940 in Savannah, Iowa. DeWayne was employed at Western Union and H&K Dallas, retiring in 2012. His work took him around the world from Australia to South America to Europe.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Harsha-Dabney of Kaufman, TX; three children, Annette (Ray) Frampton of Bates City, MO, Rod (Jayne) Dabney of Memphis, MO, Vonna Dabney of Oak Grove, MO, 1 sister Connie (Richard) Joos of Ivy Bend, MO, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and 6 sister-in-laws.

Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Arch, D.D., John and one sister, Dee.

DeWayne and Kim celebrated 43 wonderful years of marriage together. His passions were his family, wildlife and tinkering with his many toys that involved fast cars, big engines and loud noise. He also raised bison on his ranch in Glenwood, Missouri. He was known as the “Fixer of Everything”.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Pastor Sonny Smyser of Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating.

Pallbearers will be Dwayne Burger, Rube Gooden, Bob Johnson, Larry Lasley, Richard Lasley, Gary Moffett, Levi Reiss and Gerald Steen. Honorary pallbearers Nick Blackwell, Richard Joos and Eddie Neil. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Dinner following services at Schuyler County Church of Faith.

Interment will be at the Savannah Iowa Cemetery.