40th Annual Spelling Bee Held

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by Kara Wickert

Spelling Bee Sponsor

Scotland County R-1 held its 40th annual Spelling Bee on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the elementary school gymnasium. There were two competitions: a competition between second and third grade students as well as a competition for students in grades four through six.

The winner of the second and third grade competition was third grade student Kynzlea Blake. Kynzlea is the daughter of Jessi and Bryan Blake. The runner-up was fellow third grade student Chloe Smith. Chloe Smith is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Smith. The second-grade participants were Jericho Black, Maudi Fountain, Lucas Hamm, Abriel Hunt, Lilli Miller, and Miah Wittstock. The alternates were Brooke Jackson and Weston Tallman. The third-grade participants were Zavier Dale, Kason March, Kinley Moss, Paislee Remley, and Halley Wheeler. The alternate was Marshall Rowland.

The winner of the fourth through sixth grade competition was fifth grade student Guinevere Barrientos. Guinevere is the daughter of Priscilla Flores. The runner-up was sixth grade student Taygen Miller. Taygen is the son of Anthony Miller. The fourth-grade participants were Reece Bergeson, Evan Cochran, Olivia Dale, Logan Fitzgeral, Bryce Tippett, and Emma Whitney. The alternates were Jerzi Burkhiser and Lexi Weber. The fifth-grade participants were Hilary Hamm, Preston McBee, Jace McMinn, Kierstyn Moore, and Charlotte Tallman. The alternates were Kenzie Miller and Bentley Trueblood. The sixth-grade participants were Jaden Bergeson, Christopher Cibirka, Heidi Gordy, Ailea Hayes, JoJo Rader, and Caylei Romore. The alternate was Aly Ambrose.

Each year, the winners of our Spelling Bee are awarded dictionaries donated by the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Sheila Berkowitz presented the dictionaries to the winners of each bee.

The Scotland County R-1 School District would like to thank Sheila Berkowitz for her continued work to formulate the master spelling list and serving as the announcer. We would also like to thank Epsilon Iota for the generous donation of the dictionaries, Shellie Jackson and Troy Esser for setting up and tearing down, and Bobbie Anderson for printing certificates. We would also like to thank Lori Bish, Jennifer Kauth, and Dawn Triplett for serving as judges. Kara Wickert is the Spelling Bee sponsor.