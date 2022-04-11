Municipal Election Results

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On April 5, 2022, there were 1,187 registered voters who turned out to cast their ballots for the Scotland County municipal elections.

Tommy J. Deberry won the vote for Scotland County Nursing Home Director District 4 with 35 of 69 votes, beating Brenda Wilson, who had 34 votes.

David (Mike) Ahland received 113 votes for mayor. There was one write-in candidate with one 1 vote.

Bill Holland (W) won the election for Memphis Marshall with six votes. Yes, Jardin Fuller, Danny Aldridge, Lea Glass, Roger Gosney, Rick Hunt and Mike Jones each received one vote, and Jason Moss received two votes.

Lane Campbell won the election for Memphis Alderman East Ward with 53 votes. Deanna Fulk received 19 votes.

Katie Harris was the sole candidate for Memphis Alderman West Ward and received 48 votes. There was one write-in with one vote.

There were no candidates for Granger Trustee.

Dennis Giberson, Gordon Wiley, and Deirdre (Dee) Wiley each received four votes for Arbela Trustee.

Barbara L. Moore, Robert M. Hoover, and Wesley Weiler each received two votes for Rutledge Trustee.

For Schuyler School Board Directors, there were no votes reported.

For Knox R-1 School Directors there were no votes reported.