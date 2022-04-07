Tigers Win Home Opener Over Rams

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 3/28/22- It was a bitterly cold and windy last Monday night at Tiger Field when the Scotland County Tigers baseball squad took the field for their home opener against the Schuyler County Rams. But the large contingent of die-hard Tiger fans were rewarded with a 6-3 victory when the game had ended.

Owen Triplett got the start on the mound for the Tigers. In the top of the first, he issued a lead-off walk to Schuyler County’s Ryan Farris. After advancing to third, Farris was able to steal home with two outs on an 0-1 count. The Rams had the early lead 1-0.

Scotland County had an answer in the bottom of the first. Conner Smith got the start for the Rams and gave up a lead-off hit to Corbyn Spurgeon. He later scored on an Ian Wilson RBI single to center to make it 1-1.

The game would go scoreless for the next 3 ½ innings. But the Tigers would kick the door wide open in the bottom of the fifth. A Triplett RBI triple and a Wilson RBI double made it 3-1. Cooper Amen came on in relief but proceeded to issue two walks that scored Wilson and Xavier Lucas, making it 5-1 Tigers. Elliot Sevits then came in to relieve Amen. Vince Dale was able to score on a dropped 3rd strike and the Tigers had a 6-1 lead at the end of the fifth.

Scotland County would add to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Lucas RBI double that scored Triplett to make it 7-1. A Payton Frederick single scored the final Tiger run making it 8-1 Tigers.

Schuyler County made an effort to rally in the top of the seventh. Trevyn Small belted a single to left to score Bryson Wilson. Kale Windy scored on a throwing error on the same play and it was 8-3 Tigers. That was as close as the Rams would get, and the Tigers got the win in 6 ½ innings.

Smith got the start and the loss for the Rams. He worked 4 1/3 innings facing 21 batters. He struck out 1 and walked 1, giving up 4 runs on 7 hits. Amen faced four batters and gave up 2 runs, while Sevits worked 1 2/3 innings facing 9 batters. He struck out 3 and walked 1 while giving up 2 runs on 3 hits.

Triplett started for the Tigers and got the win. He worked 6 innings facing 25 batters. He struck out 7 and walked 7, while allowing 1 run on 2 hits. Dale worked 2/3 of an inning facing 7. He struck out 1 and walked 3, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits. Lucas mopped up over 1/3 of an inning facing just 1 hitter.

Wilson was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Frederick was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Triplett, Lucas, Elias Hatfield and Riley Small also had RBIs on the night.