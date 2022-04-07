Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Due to the commitment and generosity of local citizens, businesses, organizations, and sevearl in the surrounding areas, the Pheasant Airplane Committee of the Scotland County Historical Society has met its goal of raising the $75,000 needed to purcahse the Pheasant Airplane that was manufacutured here in Memphis, MO in January 1928.

The recovery team will be leaving Memphis for Long Island, New York, on Saturday April 14. The plane will be loaded on Tuesday the 17th and then the Pheasant will be brought home to Memphis.

An unloading ceremony is being planned for Saturday the 21st of April. The Pheasant will be on display at the Wiggins Family Musuem until a permanent building is acquired.

35 Years Ago

Scotland County Memorial Hospital has been notified that it has received a two-year accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association headquartered in Chicago. The accreditation is the result of a two day visit last summer by a team of three inspectors who surveyed all SCMH operations and facilities. The team included two physicians and a hospital chief executive officer. The accreditation decision indicates that the surveyors found SCMH in compliance with the, literally, hundreds of criteria established by AOA to judge the adequacy of service available and compliance to established guidelines for operations.

60 Years Ago

The Farmers Home Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, has been authoritzed to make emergency loans in Scotland and Clark counties to eligible farmers as a result of excessive rainfall, flood conditions and snow storms during the 1961 harvest season.

65 Years Ago

Four men enlisted into the Army’s new six-month program it was announced by Bud Hoover, local U.S. Army Recruiter from Quincy, IL.

Enlisting this week were Claudie Neese of RR 3 Baring, James Cornelius III of Edina, Richard P. Briggs of Memphis and Wayne M. Mathes of RR 5, Memphis.

They will take their basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and after a total of six months training, they will complete a total of 5 1/2 years in the local reserve unit of their choice.

All of the men enlisted under the new Army program for men who are interested in spending time most of his time at home and a minimum time away. Also, when he completes his six months training, he will be in a draft deferred status, therefore he will be able to enroll in college, start farming or plan his future without fear of having any personal plans interrupted.

70 Years Ago

An unusual and delightful means of communication between two families, one of which is in Gorin and the other on the island of Guam, is by tape recording. Mr. and Mrs. W.E Shannon of Gorin have used this means of communication with their daughter, Martha Jane Norton, her husband, and their two children on the island of Guam in the Pacific for the next eight months.