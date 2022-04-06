Virginia Anne Mallett Obituary

Virginia Anne Mallett, 86, of rural Baring, Missouri passed away March 28, 2022 at the Knox County Nursing Home.

Anne was born March 24, 1936, in rural Monroe County, Missouri. She was the daughter of Richard Elisha and Germaine Campbell Redman and step-mother Mary Lucille Redman.

Anne attended grades 1-4 in rural Ralls County, grades 5-8 in Monroe City Public School System and graduated from the Monroe City High School with the class of 1953. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Missouri State Teacher’s College, now Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Anne was an accomplished pianist and organist. During college, while playing for a wedding at the Kirksville Baptist Church, she met Donald Mallett, who was an usher at the wedding.

Donald and Anne were married in Kirksville, Missouri on May 17, 1957, and made their home in the Greensburg, Missouri area where Donald farmed with his brothers Bill, Hillis, and Paul. Donald and Anne were the proud parents of 5 children; Neal, Kent, Martha, Terry, and Keith.

She was a member of the Greensburg Baptist Church where she served as pianist and organist. She belonged to the Greensburg Willing Workers Club, Baring Country Club, and Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

Anne was a proud schoolteacher. Her first year of teaching was at the Myers school house, a one room school, located in rural Scotland County, Missouri. She then taught band and chorus at the Baring High School. Anne taught elementary grades for several years in the Baring, Hurdland, and “new” Edina consolidated elementary building. After her retirement, she enjoyed substitute teaching for several years.

Anne’s hobbies included traveling, photography, gardening, needlework, and her grandchildren. She traveled many years with her sisters and was very proud of the fact that she had visited all 50 states and several European countries. She had a love of adventure and museums and never passed visiting one. She was an avid photographer and developed her own pictures in her family bathroom. She especially loved to take pictures of farming activities on pretty days. Anne loved to garden and can. She always said if it will go in a jar, she would can it. Finally, she greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and sat many hours at the Baring Lake watching them swim.

Anne is survived by her children Neal (Pam) of Baring, (Phyllis) of Memphis, Martha (Allen) of Edina, Terry of Baring, and Keith (Michelle) of Baring. Her grandchildren include Brad (Leann) of Baring, Nicholas (Emily) of Baring, Chris (Jayme) of Memphis, Leslie (Lance) of Alburnette, IA, Brandon (Paige) of Edina, Devin of Quincy, IL, Zach (Calla) of Baring, Tyler of Baring, Madison of Memphis, Kara and Trent of Baring. She also has two step-grandchildren, Drew and Staci Forquer. She has eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Beth Adams and Melody Hoover of Monroe City, Missouri. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Jeanette Redman of Monroe City, JoAnn Mallett of Edina, and Linda Matlick of Keokuk, IA. Anne is survived by brothers-in-law Anthony Yates and Mackey Strange. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive Anne.

Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mallett, her son, Kent Mallett, her parents, stepmother, brothers Marty, John, and Butch Redman, and sisters Lois Redman, Carol Sue Johnson, Barbara Kendrick, Jean Strange, and Nancy Yates. Also preceding her in death are her brothers-in-law Robert Kendrick, Joe Adams, Bill Mallett, Hillis Mallett, Paul Mallett, Earl Dane Mallett, Glen Lister, Charles Matlick, and Cleon Rhodes; and sisters-in-law Georgana Lister, Delma Mallett, Betty Mallett, and Doris Rhodes.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Greensburg Cemetery. Reverend Mike Wilson will officiate the services.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Casket bearers will be grandsons, Brad Mallett, Chris Mallett, Brandon Gudehus, Zach Mallett, Tyler Mallett, Nick Mallett and Trent Mallett.

Memorials are suggested to the Greensburg Cemetery or the Greensburg Willing Workers Club. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.