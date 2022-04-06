Phyllis Arlene (Mullinix) Stice Obituary

Phyllis Arlene (Mullinix) Stice, 82 of Downing, Missouri was led by the angels to her forever home in Heaven on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

The daughter of Raymond Earl and Alta Maude (Laws) Mullinix, she was born on June 13, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri. She attended Spees country school and later the Downing Public School in Downing, Missouri. As a young girl, she met Robert “Bob” Stice who rode his bicycle to her home in the country to court her. On June 3, 1956, in Downing, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Robert Stice and to this union three children were born, Roger, Mickey and Brenda.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Robert Stice of Downing, Missouri; her children, Mickey Stice and wife, Lurene of Downing, Missouri and Brenda Wall Swedberg-Bruner of Lancaster, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Margie Stice of Hamilton, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Jessica (Darrell) Schrapf, Megan (Jesse) Ogle, Justin Stice, Mitchell (Chelsea) Stice, James Stice, Robert Stice, Aaron (Rachel) Stice, Katie Stice (Michael), Chad Stice, Ashley Spurgeon (Bryson) and Dusty Swedberg (Melissa); 13 great grandchildren, Nathan, Savannah, Allison, Emmy, Makayla, Maisy, Eli, Landis, Edward, Emerson, Aura, Drake and Annelise; one brother, DeWayne Mullinix and wife, Virginia of Downing, Missouri; one aunt, Patsy O’Brien of Alexis, Illinois; two special family friends, Randy Whitlow of Lancaster, Missouri and Daniel Spurgeon of Downing, Missouri as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and neighbors.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roger Stice; three sons-in-law, John Wall, Dean Swedberg and Donnie Bruner; one grandson, Dakota Swedberg; one great granddaughter, Molly Mann and one aunt, Peggy Middleton.

Arlene was a life member of the Downing United Methodist Church in Downing, Missouri and was baptized as a young girl. She attended Red Hatters and the Chit Chat Club in Downing, Missouri. Arlene cared for people, she nursed the sick, took care of her grandchildren and helped anybody who needed her. Arlene loved to cook, and she never let anyone go home hungry. She was the OATS bus before there was one!

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Homer Poor of Hannibal, Missouri, officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” “Holes In The Floor of Heaven” and “Precious Lord Take My Hand”. Pallbearers will be Robert Stice, Justin Stice, Aaron Stice, Mitchell Stice, Dusty Swedberg, James Stice and Chad Stice. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Duncan, Rodney Newland, Steve Blessing, Tony Stice and Nathan Schrapf. Brenda Wall Swedberg Bruner will give a eulogy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Downing United Methodist Church in Downing, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.