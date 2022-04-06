Pam Kelley Obituary

Pam Kelley, age 64, of Memphis Missouri, passed away on April 1, 2022, in her home of natural causes.

Pam was born on January 29th, 1958, in the Saint Louis area and was raised by her parents Charles and Josephine Putnam.

After finishing high school, she moved around a bit, living in Colorado where she loved the mountains and Florida where she loved the sea. Pam moved to Florida to be closer to her biological mom, Sharon White, and together their relationship blossomed with so much love.

While living in Florida Pam meet Ben Kelley and married and were together until Ben’s passing in 1984, just a month shy of the birth of their son Ben.

Seeking family, she returned to Missouri where she became a staple in her community, she assisted with Northeast Community Action Agency and was active with her church.

Pam enjoyed a wide range of crafts and loved camping whenever she could. Most importantly, she loved her family and friends.

Pam met her forever love Scott Small in 2020, and they started to build a life together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her biological mother, and her husband, Ben.

She is survived by her three children, Lytisha “Tish” Cleghorn and her husband Tom, Benjamin “Ben” Kelley and his wife, Lindsie, and Jo “Bitty” Andrews and her husband Lance. She is survived by her seven grandchildren Cassie Stribling, Jamie Kelley, Nicholas Kelley, Desi Kelley, Elizabeth Kelley, Benjamin Kelley, Maysden Andrews, and one great grandchild, Jackson Stribling as well as countless cousins and friends.

As per her wishes cremation rites were accorded and memorial service will be determined at a later date.

In lieu of sending flowers and other considerations the family would prefer donations towards costs be sent to Payne Funeral Chapel at 202 E. Madison St, Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be shared with the Kelley family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.