John Marion De Groot Obituary

John Marion De Groot, 88, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away at his home,

John was born on April 11, 1933, in Orange City, Iowa, the son of Ryndert and Johann Marie Muilenburg De Groot.

On June 2, 1956, in Le Mars, Iowa, John married Clarissa Pearl Caulkins and to this union three children were born.

He moved around many times during his career but settled the longest in Peachtree City, Georgia where he worked in health information technologies for the hospital before retiring in 1996. They had moved to Memphis, Missouri a year ago.

He worked with the Boy Scouts for many years, enjoyed wood carving, fishing, bicycling, gardening and playing Santa Claus. He loved being around his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Clarissa of Memphis, Missouri; two sons, Randall and his wife Karin De Groot of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Ryndert “Derek” and his wife Marilynn De Groot of Memphis, Missouri; a daughter, Allyson Ihms and her husband Ken Brooks of Jefferson City, Missouri; a brother, Ryndert Alan and his wife Colleen De Groot of Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Ryndert and Johann De Groot; a sister in infancy; and a great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family.