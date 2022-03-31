Scotland County Memorial Library Has Puzzles Available

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Calling all puzzle lovers. Do you enjoy putting puzzles together in your spare time? If you do, Scotland County Memorial Library may have just the thing for you. The library has a limited amount of jigsaw puzzles available to borrow ranging from 300 piece to 1000 piece puzzles. Stop by and see if we have any you like. All you need to check one out is a little time and your library card.

It is Game On at Scotland County Memorial Library. The library has recently added board and card games to our collection and all you need to take one home is your library card. The list of games we are offering for checkout at this time includes… Mouse Trap (board game), Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Monopoly (board game), Uno (card game), Dominoes, Scrabble Slam (card game), Monopoly Deal (card game), and Pictureka! (both the board and the card game). So grab some friends or family and plan a game night.

You must be 13 years of age to check out games and puzzles and only 1 game or puzzle may be checked out per household at this time. Scotland County Memorial Library is open Monday-Friday from 9-5:30. For any questions call (660) 465-7042 or email us at scmlib@gmail.com. We hope to see you soon!