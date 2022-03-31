Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

60 Years Ago

Robt. Moor, Chuck King, and Chipper Harris, all of Scotland County R-1 high school appeared on KTVO yesterday noon on Hal Dyler’s Almanac where they demonstrated Dynamic Reading.

The pike auditorium, important building on the Campus of Southwest Baptist College at Bolivar, Missouri, burned to the ground on Monday evening, March 25.

Mrs. Carrie Rector received word last week that a 9 lb, 5 oz. daughter was born to her granddaughter and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Lou Younkin of Decatur, IL. Mrs. Younkin was the former Darlene Parrish of Gorin.

70 Years Ago

Gerry, 9 year-old of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Greenstreet of Bible Grove and Pamela, 3 year-old daughter of the Greenstreets are dead and five others injured as the results of an automobile accident on Highway 15 seven miles south of Memphis, Saturday March 22. The accident happened at 11:45, according to the Highway Patrol.

William Schleeter has sold property on North Market to Wayne Jones. The brick house was formerly owned by Ed Scott.

The 40-acre farm originally owned by B.O. Dieterich at Arbela corner has been bought by Mr. Schleeter. Ernest Leeper has purchased the Don Duley property on Missouri Avenue.

80 Years Ago

The residence property owned by Chas. Frank Moore of Columbia and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Rolla Salisbury was badly damaged by fire on what formerly was known as “College Hill.” The old college building which stood on the same ground where the C.F. Moore house was built, burned on New Year’s Eve, 1901. On April 20, 1936, what was known as the George Forrester house, occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Joe McDaniel, was burned to the ground, and as it was very windy day, embers from the fire set the house of Mrs. S.A. Hammond on fire, and it was almost totally destroyed.

100 Years Ago

J.M. Jayne, chairman of the committee to purchase a pipe organ for the Memphis Christian Church received a telegram from the Pilcher Organ Company of Louisville, KY. They accepted the proposition submitted to them by the committee for the purchase of an organ. It was the intention of the committee to have the church frescoed before the organ was installed.

On Monday, March 27, Mrs. M.A. Broadwater celebrated her 82nd birthday. The members of her club met up town, marched to her home as they neared the house sang, “Onward Christian Soldiers.”

Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Harbur celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home southeast of Memphis on Sunday, March 26. All of their eleven children were present except three.

The Parent-Teacher Association of Gorin appointed a committee and was planning to put a radio telephone in the high school.