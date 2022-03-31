Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, March 17, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 16, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes with corrections; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners Ebeling and Wiggins reported that they attending meeting at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Crawford, MoDOT Area Engineer, and Lori Smith, MoDOT Transportation Planner, met with the Commission to discuss current project status and future needs.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 17, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

Bob and Angela Newman discussed the use of ARPA funds for the golf course with the Commission. The Commission advised them to complete an application to request the funding.

The Commission approved an invoice to Holton Construction for part of an old water tower to use as road tubes.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

The Commission reviewed pricing for a new skid steer. Commissioner Wiggins moved to purchase a Kubota, two buckets, and a tilt from The Farm Shop for $88,100.00. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

David Hoover requested rock on County Road 701 where ditching has been done.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.