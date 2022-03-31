Bridges on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County and Route C in Schuyler County to be Replaced

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL, MO – Two bridges on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County and another on Route C in Schuyler County, weather permitting, will close around 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11 for replacement. These bridges are being replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The new bridges are expected to be completed in mid-August.

One bridge over Floyd Creek on MO 11 is located about 7 miles east of Kirksville, and the other bridge on the same road is over South Fork of the South Fabius River about 12 miles east of Kirksville. Both were built in 1933. To access the area between these two bridges, drivers should use Route J from either the north or the south. Those driving in this area are encouraged to use MoDOT’s online traveler map to determine the best route for their needs.

The bridge in Schuyler County is over the North Fork of the Middle Fabius River and located just northeast of Lancaster. It was built in 1952.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its meeting in May 2021 to replace the bridges. “The MoDOT team has worked closely with the contractor to develop plans for these improvements, and by October 2023, all 31 bridges will be replaced,” Gander noted. Two bridges are completed, and four others are currently under construction.

“We understand closing a road can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, it makes it safer for all the workers, and it speeds up construction,” Gander explained. There is no posted detour on most of these projects.

The program will replace deﬁcient bridges on low-volume routes that are:

Weight-restricted

In poor condition

On timber pile

One-lane but carry two-way traffic

The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the FARM Bridge program web page. For other projects in your area, refer to MoDOT’s NE District Construction Guide.

Design-build is a project delivery method in which one contracting team is selected to design and build the highway improvement under one contract. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and provide cost savings.

“Signs will be placed several days before each closure, and we encourage residents in these areas to sign up to receive our email and text alerts,” Gander said. MoDOT will continue to send information and updates to local media for their distribution. MoDOT’s online traveler map also shows locations of work zones and road closures.

Taking care of potholes, culverts and other issues on state roads require MoDOT crews work alongside traffic. Please watch out for our crews, pay attention to signs and slow down in all work zones. Subscribe to our e-update service and receive notifications about where road work is occurring in your area, and you can get text alerts on road closures, too! Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.