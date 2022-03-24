Local High School Students Apply for FRS D.C. Youth Tour Sponsored by NEMR

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Green City, MO, March 9th, 2022—NEMR hosted an interview dinner to choose two candidates to represent the company at the annual Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Youth Tour to Washington D.C.

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors within the company’s telephone/internet service area are given the opportunity to apply for this trip by submitting a one-page essay and an application.

The candidates included the following, pictured from Left to Right: Marosa Camacho (Schuyler County School) and Lauren Triplett (Scotland County School).

On Wednesday, March 9th, the students and their family members joined the Education Committee from NEMR’s Board of Directors, Michele Gillespie, CEO, and Justin Simmons, IT/Office Manager, FRS Youth Tour Coordinator to meet for a dinner and interview process.

The students were each called upon to introduce themselves and give a brief family history and other relevant information. Students shared about their hobbies, interests, future plans and other reasons they believed they were good candidates for the FRS Youth Tour.

Following the dinner, the Education Committee formally selected both students to attend the 2022 FRS Youth Tour scheduled June 1st – June 5th, 2022.

“We enjoyed having the opportunity to learn more about these great students from our local schools,” said Gillespie. “Each one was an excellent candidate, and we look forward to having these students represent NEMR on this year’s FRS Youth Tour.”

The Foundation for Rural Service’s (FRS) annual Youth Tour is one of the most visible examples of the foundation’s involvement with, and commitment to, rural youth. Each year, in collaboration with NTCA member companies, FRS brings rural students from across the United States to Washington, D.C. for a four-day tour of some of the most historical sites in the nation.