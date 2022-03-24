Living Life Over

60 Years Ago

Warren E. Hearns, Secretary of State for Missouri, will be the main speaker at the next meeting of the US 136 Association to be held Wednesday, April 18, at 8 pm at the Scotland County R-1 high school gymnasium in Memphis.

Once again a flurry of bad check writing was descended on the community, as it seems to in most communities on occassion. The mode of operation was that a lady presented a check endorsed to the receivers who honored the checks against non-existing bank accounts. She then took the goods and cash differences and disappeared.

The Memphis B.P.W. Club was invited to attend the 30th anniversary of the Kahoka B.P.W. Club Sunday afternoon, March 18 in the United Church of Christ. The Memphis Club sponsored the organization of the Kahoka Club in 1932.

70 Years Ago

Rules for the Scotland County 100 bushel corn club being sponsored jointly by the Burlington railroad and the Memphis Lions Club were set up by a committee composed of Vernon Winkler, Charley Johnson and Arnold Barber.

Mr. and Mrs. Cas G. Cotton and Mr. and Mrs. Max Cotton arrived in Memphis, Monday night from Gladstone, Oregon where the former will make their home. Mr. and Mrs. M.G. Cotton will locate to Kansas City. Rex Cotton will go to the army from Portland, Oregon soon.

Mrs. Margaret Howard has resigned her position as teacher of the Hazel Hill rural school and has joined her husband at Kirksville, where he is attending Northeast Missouri State Teachers College.

Mrs. W.W. Woodsmall was elected Recording Secretary of the Missouri Society, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the annual meeting held in St. Louis last week.

Pvt. W. Wright, son of Elmer M. Wright, Memphis, recently arrived in the Phillipines to serve an overseas tour of duty with the US Armed Forces.

100 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Woodruff rented the north room in the M. L. Jackson building on the west side of the square and expected to open a restaurant Saturday March 25.

Twins, a boy and a girl, were born to Mr. and Mrs. Ceci Ewing of Boyero, Colorado, at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Chambers at Gorin.

Joe Tinney sold his barber shop in Kinney basement to Henry W. Nicoson.

Charles N. Smith, who was born in Scotland County on January 31, 1846, died at Woodward, Oklahoma, March 14.

The contract for Wyaconda Drainage District No. 3 was left Friday to Clark Bros., of St. Louis. There were seven bidders.