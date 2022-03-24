Iris Isabelle (Burgher) Dotson, 91 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Bloomfield Care Center in Bloomfield, Iowa where she had been a resident since April 2017.

The daughter of Layman and Celeste (Weldon) Burgher, she was born on September 13, 1930 in Coatsville, Missouri. She was a 1948 graduate of the Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Missouri.

Survivors include her children, Glen Dotson, Jr. and wife, Sherrie of Grove, Oklahoma and Peggy Neagle and husband, Charles of rural Lancaster, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jordan Neagle and wife, Nakila of rural Lancaster, Missouri, Glen Dotson III of Austin, Texas and Beau Banning of Nashville, Tennessee; one great grandson, Maddox Neagle of rural Lancaster, Missouri; one sister, Jean Ballew of Centerville, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Coleen Burgher of rural Moulton, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

Iris is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Dotson on September 7, 1976; four sisters, Mary Crawford, Pat Hoover, Katy Korch and Ruth Clemens; three brothers, John Burgher, Henry Foster Burgher and Claude Burgher and one special friend, Earnest Freemon Garrett.

Iris was employed with Hollister, Inc. in Kirksville, Missouri from which she retired after approximately twenty-five years of service to that company. After retirement, she was employed at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, Missouri and then Home Health Agency in Kirksville, Missouri.

Iris enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her family and especially with the grandchildren. She also enjoyed horses and going on trail rides, dancing, attending Jordan’s sporting events and her visits to Las Vegas!

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “The Dance” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. Pallbearers will be Jordan Neagle, Shane Burgher, Beau Burgher, Dane Stump, John Bragg and Beau Banning. Honorary pallbearer will be Glen Dotson III. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Bloomfield Care Center.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the New Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.