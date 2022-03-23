Otho Emmerson Harbur Obituary

Otho Emmerson Harbur, 88, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence in Memphis, Missouri.

Otho was born November 22, 1933, in Milton, Iowa, the son of Ellis Emmerson and Bessie Ona Akins Harbur.

His family moved around a lot with work and Otho worked as a mechanic most of his life. He served his country in the United States Navy as a SeaBee.

On October 24, 1954, in Memphis, Missouri, Otho married Dorva Lucille Heaton and to this union two girls were born, and they made Memphis their home.

He transported milk for Peterson’s Trucking before working for the City of Memphis, Missouri in the Water Department, for more than 20 years before retiring.

Otho enjoyed visiting with friends, drives in the country with Dorva, loved mowing his yard, reading westerns, and was an avid NASCAR Fan, never missing a race.

He loved his family, and he would say there is nothing better than grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Otho is survived by his wife of, of 67 years, Dorva of the home; two daughters, Dora and her husband Roy Monroe of Memphis, Missouri, and Cindy and Steve Bradley of Lindale, Texas; a sister-in-law, Shirley Harbur of Edina, Missouri; four grandchildren, Robert Monroe, Melinda Briggs, Jeremy and his wife Laura Bradley, and Jeremiah Bradley; seven great grandchildren, Anna Olfus, Jake Briggs, Levi Briggs, Cody Briggs, Kendall Bradley, Riley Bradley, and Tegan Monroe; three great great grandchildren, Camilla, Naomi and Charlotte Olfus; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Bessie Harbur; a brother, Phillip Harbur; and two sisters, Barbara and Ronald Goodin, and Beverly and Earl Huebner.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 12:00 noon, on Thursday, until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

Pastor Alan Fitzgerald will officiate, and Casket Bearers will be Jake Briggs, Levi Briggs, Cody Briggs, Ronnie Young, Rick Morrow, and Scott Brassfield.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Otho may be left to the Heart Association. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.