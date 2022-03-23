Anna W. Good Obituary

Anna W. Good, 91, of Rutledge, Missouri went to be with her Lord, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born September 30, 1930, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Martha Martin.

Anna was raised in Pennsylvania and on January 12, 1952, she married Ivan Good. They moved to Missouri in the spring of 1974 to farm and raise their family.

She was a member of the Millport Mennonite Church south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Surviving are her children, Verna (John) Zeiset of Knox City, Missouri, Grace (Clarence) Martin of Snover, Michigan, Susan (Leon) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Allen Good of the home in Rutledge, Missouri, Marcus and (Regina) Good of Edina, Missouri, Corinne (Marlin) Zeiset of Decker, Michigan, Ivan Jr. (Anna Mae) Good of Rutledge, Missouri, John (Joyce) Good of Knox City, Missouri, and Rosanna (David) Zeiset of Memphis, Missouri; siblings, Irwin (Dorothy) Martin of Denver, Pennsylvania, Raymond (Esther) Martin of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Lawrence (Irene) Martin of Blue Ball, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Irene Martin of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Anna was delighted to tell you she had 70 grandchildren, 262 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Good in 2010; a daughter, Esther Good in 2012; her parents; and two brothers, Lloyd Martin and John Martin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Millport Mennonite Church south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Officiating will be Abner Oberholtzer, Dwight Zimmerman, Carl Hoover, Calvin Hoover, Wesley Martin. Casket Bearers will be John Ray Good, Jody Good, Lydell Good, Jay Zeiset, John Ivan Zeiset, and Ernest Zeiset.

Anna’s family requests your presence and prayers, no flowers please.

Doss Funeral Home of Edina, Missouri is assisting the family.