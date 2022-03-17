Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

25 Years Ago

With an available building and a well-trained work force Memphis was a logical choice as an expansion site for Hi-Style Inc., a sports uniform manufacturing company. But it took a little encouraging from a former employee as well as good sales pitch from a state representative to complete the sale.

Troy Howell, Vice-President of Hi-Style stated Memphis became a possible expansion site after a former employee at the company’s Kansas City plant moved to Memphis and reported back to Howell with nothing but praise for the community.

35 Years Ago

Place’s Discount is combining its annual Moonlight Madness Sale with a Spring Fashion Preview, modeled by the Memphis school music boosters, SCAMP, and contributing to its treasury. SCAMP is part of Place’s ongoing drive to help its community and special projects.

Evening and hourly specials and activities include free pop and popcorn, double manufacturing coupons, special savings coupons, and a storewide sale beginning at 9 pm. Details are in this week’s Place’s advertising.

45 Years Ago

The Centennial Farm for this week is owned by Marion E. and Clarabell Daggs, Arbela, MO. The original 370 acres located in Section 7 and 18, township 76 range 10, Johnson community.

The original farm was purchased by Thomas Maxwell in 1858; Andrew J. Daggs, 1859; Columbus Daggs, 1876; Jay Edward Daggs, 1929; and Marion E. Daggs, 1957.

Other interesting facts about the farm: The original house was built from lumber hauled from Alexandria, MO.

55 Years Ago

A telegram was received from Senators Symington and Long from Washington, D.C. that the Farmers Home Administration is making preliminary approval March 15 of a $96,000 water system loan for a public water supply from District No.1 to serve Scotland County. Some 90 families in the Gorin vicinity will receive the benefits of the system.

The money will reportedly be used to dig a well and construct a water tank above ground, it was stated in the past week.

65 Years Ago

Charles Lee Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Smith of near Memphis won first place in the speech contest for vocational agriculture boys in the sub-district contest for high schools at Kirksville High School last Saturday. The title of Charles Lee’s speech was “Let’s Try Safety instead of Suicide.”

Charles Lee also acted as chairman on the parliamentry procedure team composed of Sterling Forrester, Bob Boyer, Dennis Small, Harry Robeson, and Donald Hane. The team also won first place.

The completed record book of John Cole was entered in the record book contest and also received a one rating.