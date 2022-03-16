Minnie A. Childress Obituary

Minnie A. Childress of Edina, Missouri, passed away Monday morning, March 7, 2022 at her residence, with her son by her side, in Edina, Missouri.

She was born May 10, 1941, in Edina, Missouri, the daughter of James Edwin Sr. and Coleta Gail (Goodwin) Karhoff.

She was raised in Knox County, Missouri and attended the Baring High School in Baring, Missouri where she was very active in basketball. Minnie returned to St. Joseph Elementary School in Edina, to coach the girls’ basketball team, the “Crusaders”.

On December 27, 1958, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring, Missouri, Minnie married Jerry William Childress.

They operated a Bowling Alley, Motel and Tasty Freeze in Kahoka, Missouri before moving to Kansas City, Missouri, they later moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Jerry worked for the U.S.D.A. before returning to Missouri where they owned and operated the Childress Grain Elevators in Baring and Auxvasse, Missouri. Minnie helped in the office at Childress Grain Elevator and worked at Adair Foods for several years.

Minnie and Jerry were members of the Baring Country Club, Edina Country Club and the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was active with the Knox County Relay for Life Cancer drives.

Minnie is survived by a son, Jay and Cynthia Childress of Camdenton, Missouri; a great granddaughter, Emberson Dawn Somers of Fort Stewart, Georgia; four sisters, Peggy Shahan of Clark, Missouri, Marsha and Johnny Chism of Mexico, Missouri, Bebe Harris of Fulton, Missouri, and Anita Ingalls of Auxvasse, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Pam Karhoff of Auxvasse, Missouri and Carla Karhoff of Auxvasse, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Larry and Sharon Childress of Brashear, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Childress on December 14, 2005; two children, Jerry Lloyd Childress and Kelly Ann Childress in a house fire on March 10, 1969; a granddaughter, Clarissa Dawn Somers on May 7, 2018; brothers, James Karhoff, Jr., Jack Karhoff, and Larry Ray and Bonnie Karhoff; a sister, Marjorie and Bobby Aucutt; a sister-in-law, Betty Lou and Vernon Frogge; brother-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Childress.

A Christian Burial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri, with Deacon Ken Berry officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Kahoka Cemetery at Kahoka, Missouri with Fr. Rob Fields officiating.

Music will be provided by Carol Hayes, and Brent Karhoff. Pall Bearers will be Shawn Karhoff, Ken Hull, Mac Early, Billy Early, Mark Humes, and Chris Hull along with Honorary Bearers Tracy Karhoff, Dennis Schaffer, Delbert Schaffer, Chris Stueben, Russi Bhesania, and Larry Childress.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Minnie Childress may be left to the Knox County Ambulance or the St. Joseph Catholic Parrish. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.