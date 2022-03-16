Laura Carney Obituary

Funeral services for Laura Carney, 87, of Memphis, MO will be held Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with interment to follow in the Memphis Cemetery east of Memphis.

Visitation was held at Payne’s on Wednesday afternoon, 3/9, from 12 to 8 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 2-4 in the afternoon and 6-8 p.m. that evening.

Laura passed away Saturday night, 3/5, at the Clark County Nursing Home at Kahoka, MO.

She is survived by one son, Jerry Carney of Memphis, MO; four daughters: Robin & Ronnie Miller of Arbela, MO, Debbie & John Moorehead of Washington, PA, Lisa & Jay Schirk of Kansas City, MO, and Dawn Carney & Keith Harwood of Danville, IA; four granddaughters: Renee & Jason Brown of Springfield, MO, Rhonda & Isaac Houf of Unionville, MO, Nikki Moorehead of Washington, PA, and Lindsey Mundt, of Danville, IA; one grandson, Marcus Moorehead of Washington, PA; and nine great-grandchildren: Kadin, Jeriah, Annika, Elysha, Zebulun, and Nehemiah Houf, of Unionville, MO, and Carlee Mundt, Fisher Cloyed, and Sawyer Harwood, of Danville, IA. Other survivors include her brother, Skip & Bev Frontera of TX; her brothers-in-law Jim & Audrey Carney of PA and John Bartek of PA. In addition, Laura is survived by her former son-in-law: Ed Waters, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The family suggests memorials go to I-MO Christian Service Camp. They can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be shared with the Carney family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.