Joseph Patrick “Pat” Maag Obituary

Joseph Patrick “Pat” Maag, 72, of Arbela, MO, formerly of Warsaw, IL, died Thursday, March 10, 2022.

He was born on February 15, 1950 in Keokuk, IA, the son of Al and Catherine Maag.

On June 6, 1981 Pat was united in marriage to Janet Jean Miller at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. She preceded him in death on March 28, Pat owned and operated Maag Construction in Warsaw until his retirement in 2012.

When not working, Pat enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed woodworking and making things for his grandchildren. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Meghan) Maag of Carthage, Illinois; his daughter Megan (Jamie) Mathes of Arbela, Missouri; four grandchildren, Kayleigh Mathes, Xander Mathes, Alden Maag and Emory Maag.

Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Scott Baumann officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday from 1 – 2 pm with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to Deer Run Golf Course.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com