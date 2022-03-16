Donavan R. Meinhardt Obituary

Donovan R. Meinhardt, 74, of Colo, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Story County Medical Center in Nevada, Iowa. A visitation was held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Fredregill Funeral Home in Zearing, Iowa. A Masonic service followed his visitation and begin at 7:00 p.m. His funeral service was held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dakins Community Center in Zearing, Iowa. Burial followed at the Colo Cemetery in Colo, Iowa.

Donovan was born on June 8, 1947, to George and Lurla (Rieble) Meinhardt in Keokuk, Iowa. He grew up in Memphis, Missouri and attended school at Scotland County and graduated with the class of 1965. After school, he joined the Air Force and served during the Vietnam Conflict for 2 years until he was medically discharged. Donovan moved back to Missouri and worked at Solis Mason Himers, then Quad City Pavings until he went to Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville. He earned his Bachelor of Business Degree. He then took a job with Des Moines Savings and Loan in Des Moines until he transferred to the Ames location. Donovan realized there was more money to be made in sales than banking and became a salesman at Carpet Land. Donovan retired from sales and became a truck driver. On June 19, 1993, he married Judi Huggins and the couple resided in Colo. Donovan was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ames American Legion Post, Nevada Masonic Lodge, and Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. Donovan enjoyed spending time with his family, umpiring, dirt track racing, working in his rose garden, trucking, and traveling.

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his wife, Judi Meinhardt; children Patricia (Lon Murphy) Meinhardt and Jared (Jennifer Lohman) Meinhardt; step-children Eric (Beth) Hendrickson, Alicia (Dan) Westercamp, and Cory Hendrickson; grandchildren Faythe and Morgan; step-grandchildren Kalob (Natalija) AJ, Makenna, Kolton, Karlie, Claudia, Olivia, Madeleine, and Dillon; step-great-grandchild Olivia; sister Connie (Gary) Briddle; brother Kim Meinhardt; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Danny Meinhardt.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care were been entrusted with the care of Donovan and his family.