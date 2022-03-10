Scotland County Recognized For Zero Fatalities

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Wednesday March 2, , the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety recognized Scotland County for having zero fatality accidents in 2021. The coalition focuses on Speeding, Impaired Driving, Distracted Driving and Seat Belt Usage to reduce fatalities.

Pictured left to right is MoDOT Communications Specialist Katie Manzke, Trooper Horrell, Sheriff Bryan Whitney, Amy Crawford-MoDOT Area Engineer, NEMO RPC Executive Director Derek Weber, Corporal Justin Dunn, County Commissioners Duane Ebeling, Brent Rockhold, David Wiggins, and EMS director Erick Byrn.