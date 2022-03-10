Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Miss Loren Smith-Roberts, daughter of Chuck and Audrey Roberts of Memphis has been selected finalist for Missouri’s 32nd Annual Homecoming Queen Selection to be held March 10, 2012 at the Tiffany Greens Golf Club in Kansas City, MO. She is the Scotland County School Homecoming Queen.

Missouri’s 2012 Homecoming Queen will receive a cash scholarship plus an all expense paid trip to the National Finals to compete with queens from other states for America’s Homecoming Queen.

America’s Homecoming Queen Inc., is a non-profit organization promoting education, educational travel, community service in all fifty states.

15 Years Ago

Two longtime educators in the SCR-1 School District announced on March 1st they would be calling it quits at the conclusion of the 2006-2007 school year.

Elementary School Principal Rob Moore and Vo-Ag Instructor Rob Brown submitted letters of resignation that were read at a special meeting of the SCR-1 Board of Education.

Moore held his position as elemetary school administrator for hte past 25 years. He came to the district in 1982. This will mark his 38th year as an educator.

Brown has served the SCR-1 district for 30 years as the Industrial Arts teacher.

25 Years Ago

Scotland County voters proved to be his biggest boosters, but even without the 78 percent margin he received in his home county, Karl DeMarce still would have waltzed to victory in the special election for the First District Representative as he garnered 67 percent of the total vote.

DeMarce defeated Republican candidate David Lomax of Ewing in all five counties (Clark, Knox, Lewis, Schuyler, and Scotland) which make up the First District earning a two-thirds majority. The final tally was 3,318 votes for DeMarce compared to 1,624 votes for Lomax.

35 Years Ago

On February 13, a family night Valentine party was held at the Scotland County Nursing Home. Several family members and residents enjoyed a program of entertainment wiht Ann Luther, Guy Gardine, and special entertainer “Elmer Fudd”.

The highlight of the evening was the crowning of the king and queen of sweethearts. Everett Erickson and Betty O’Day, the 1986 king and queen, turned their crowns over to Edna Blaine and Bob Ferguson.

Edna and Bob were elected by their fellow reisents as the two biggest sweethearts in the nursing home.

45 Years Ago

Scotland County Sheriff’s Department reports investigation of several acts of vandalism over the past weekend.

Friday night, a vehicle or vehicles were driven in the Courthouse lawn and at the North School on the lawn.

Thursday night a fairground ticket booth was dragged from the South Fairgrounds entrance out onto Highway 15.

55 Years Ago

At the City Council meeting held March 2, 1967 it was agreed that no charge would be made to Memphis citizens displaying a City Vehicle sticker. A charge of 24 cents per car, 50 cents for a pick-up or 2-wheel trailer and $2.00 for larger trucks will be collected on those using the City Dump without a City Vehicle sticker displayed.

Also, the City employees are justly proud of their Municipal Liht Plant and are planning open house Sunday, March 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm with refreshments to be served. Guided tours are planned with employees to answer any questionss and explain the workings of the generating systems.

School children are especially invited.

65 Years Ago

The increase in the size of the present lake or the establishment of a new sit for an auxiliary lake has been temporarily abandoned according to Mayor P.C. Hind and water will be pumped from the canal.

A new shallow well with a pump will be dug near the canal and a pump installed whereby water may be either pumped to the plant or back into the lake through the present pipeline from the lake to the plant.

The shallow well will be put in near the canal bridge southwest of Memphis.

75 Years Ago

Ted Gundy, who was elected County Collector of Scotland County at the November election, took office on Monday, March 3, succeeding Chas. E. Peek, who was not a candidate.

Mr. Gundy is undoubtedly the youngest County Collector in Missouri, becoming 21 years of age just before the primary last August when he was nominated on the Democratic ticket. He is probably the youngest official holding any county office in Missouri.

Mrs. E.T. Berven has been appointed Deputy County Collector, she having been with Mr. Peck the past few months