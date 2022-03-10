If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

I am writing this as a “letter to the editor” because I could not find a link as such on your website.

I am writing to you to let you know how absolutely disgusted my family and I were at the behavior of the Scotland County students in attendance at the ladies basketball game that took place in Moberly on Saturday. Before the game even started, a large group (maybe 50-60) of your students, taunted, jeered, and verbalized outrageous comments at the opposing team’s players.

And when the game started, the behavior and outrageously unsportsman-like conduct continued and actually became worse.

In ALL of my years attending sports events at all levels, I have never witnessed such childish, bullying behavior from any group of fans. Does your school and community not believe in teaching their children about good sportsmanship and rallying THEIR team to victory without having to resort to such manner of behavior in demeaning and belittling their worthy opponents?

If I knew that MY child had ever engaged in such ridiculous conduct at a sporting event, they would get the butt beating of their life when I found out about it.

If any Scotland District administrator was in attendance at that game, I would sincerely hope that they were just as appalled as the rest of the fans that witnessed those students’ despicable behavior. And if a Scotland School District administrator was there (and they obviously did NOTHING to rein in those students), then those administrators should be immediately reprimanded by the school board.

Oh….in case you missed it…..the Scotland School’s team lost to a better team, and that team was better than your team in SO many ways. I will remember your students when I am sitting in Springfield rooting for the Lady Saints as they play for the State Championship next weekend.

Sincerely,

Jerry Neal

Corder, Missouri