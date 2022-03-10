It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

Time to get ready to spring forward this coming weekend. This will bring more daylight in the evening. A little more bird watching time. Spring. Full of green grass, bright colored flowers, and kids laughter.

The spring fever in everyone will start acting up. I spotted a sweet song of my first bluebird on Thursday.

It was such a great sound. This coming week I will need to make my rounds to see about the houses on the trails, and put up some new boxes. I am still having some finches and snowbirds,along with some Red-bellied woodpeckers and Downy Woodpeckers at the feeder.

They are busy and always hungry. I enjoy them even when there is no snow on the ground. The geese have made their way back to the lake.

They swim on the ice cold weather, and preen in the yard and make a lot of noise. I enjoy them too.

I have not been out to check my flower beds to see if anything is peeking through. I know some people have posted some spring flowers poking their heads through. These last few days have been really chilly. One warm day and two cold ones. March weather for sure. How many of you enjoy the weather of March? It seems like it has its ups and downs. You know that March in fact came in like a lamb, what will it be like at the end. The experts say that the Midwest is dry, and we need more moisture. It is a bit too wet for me to plant spring garden items; we did have a little rain this past week, and are to have moisture this week. Keep your bird feeders up, and keep enjoying a few more colorful birds, and soon it will be May 1, and time to welcome the Ruby-throated Hummingbird back. Until next time, good bird watching.