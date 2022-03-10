Buckle Up Blitz Planned for Northeast Missouri 

By NEMO RPC

The Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety has organized a Buckle Up Blitz campaign March 7-14 to remind motorists across northeast Missouri of the importance of wearing their seatbelts.

With a staggering 83% of motorists killed in accidents in 2021 in northeast Missouri found not to be buckled up, the coalition is working to increase awareness of the importance of buckling up by providing additional funding for law enforcement agencies to make stops and educate motorists.

MoDOT Highway Safety will make available funding for agencies to focus traffic stops on seat belt violators between March 7 and March 14. The project will assist efforts in Lincoln, Audrain and Marion counties.

The Coalition is also planning to participate in the AAA’s 2022 Distracted Driving Awareness Day at the Missouri State Capitol on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to AAA, distracted driving kills an average of 9 people and injures over 1,000 every day in America.