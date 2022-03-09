Funeral Service Notice

Funeral services for Laura Carney, 87, of Memphis, MO will be held Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with interment to follow in the Memphis Cemetery east of Memphis.

Visitation will be held at Payne’s on Wednesday afternoon, 3/9, from 12 to 8 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 2-4 in the afternoon and 6-8 p.m. that evening.

