Moberly Area Community College Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists
MOBERLY, MO – Moberly Area Community College (MACC) recently announced the Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists. During the Spring 2021 semester, three hundred fifty-three (353) students obtained a 4.00 grade point average in twelve or more semester hours excluding developmental classes for the fall 2021 semester and qualify for the President’s List.
Three hundred thirty-six (336) students obtained between a 3.50 and a 3.99 grade point average in twelve or more semester hours excluding developmental classes for the fall 2021 semester and qualify for the Dean’s list.
President’s List
Ewing, MO: Nevaeah Goings
Memphis, MO: Hailey Kraus and Emily Terrill
Dean’s List
Ewing, MO: Samuel Bridgman
Memphis, MO: Abby Doster, Kabe Hamlin, Kade Richmond, Ethan Tinkle, and Alaynna Whitaker