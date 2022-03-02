School Board Approves $2,151,611 Facility Improvement Bid

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

February 23, 2022-Vice President Christy Aylward called the February Board of Education meeting to order at 3:00 p.m. with four board members present. Jamie Triplett arrived at 3:15 p.m. Sidney Johnson and Derek Weber were absent.

A. Facility Project Bid Opening: The board of education opened bids for facility construction projects. Bidders included Bleigh Construction, Christner Construction, Heimer Construction, and PSR Construction.

B. Facility Project Bid Consideration: The board voted 5-0 to approve the Base Bid of $2,153,000.00 and Alternate Base Bid of -$1,389.00 from Heimer Construction Company for the construction of a new Tiger Plaza Complex, ADA bathrooms and Vocational Building upgrades. Total bid approved is $2,151,611.00.

C. LJ Hart Lease Financing: Tom Pisarkiewicz, from LJ Hart, provided an update on potential lease financing for the purpose of completing facility projects on the Scotland County R-1 School District Campus. No action was taken, and the board will consider lease financing options at the March 10, 2022 board meeting.

D. Open band Trailer Bids: The board voted 5-0 to purchase a new 8.5 x 20 enclosed trailer for the Scotland County Band Program from Emel Trailer Sales. The base bid was $10,595.00 and trade in value of the existing trailer is $4,750.00. The total price is $5,845.00.